Hardik Pandya Prepares Intensively for T20 World Cup Clashes

In a determined push for dominance in the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed intense preparation ahead of crucial matches. Spending over two and a half hours in the nets, Pandya sharpened his batting skills with powerful sixes, gearing up for the encounters against Namibia on February 12 and Pakistan on February 15.

Pandya's performance in the campaign's opener against the USA combined caution and aggression, scoring five from six balls, as the rest of the team continued their robust training regimen. Despite not taking any wickets and conceding 34 runs in four overs, his preparations signal strong intentions moving forward.

In a boost to India's campaign, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to the nets, practicing for 40-45 minutes. All-rounder Washington Sundar, sidelined by injury, also resumed both batting and bowling drills. The training saw tailenders Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj fine-tuning their batting techniques, indicating a comprehensive preparedness in the squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)