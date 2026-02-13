Left Menu

Raheem Sterling completes surprise move to Feyenoord

I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter. Sterling has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and on loan at Arsenal.

PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: 13-02-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 09:34 IST
Raheem Sterling completes surprise move to Feyenoord
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Former England international Raheem Sterling joined Dutch team Feyenoord until the end of the season. The 31-year-old Sterling left Chelsea by mutual agreement last month and was a free agent. ''As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career,'' he said on Thursday. ''I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.'' Sterling has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and on loan at Arsenal. He won four Premier League titles with City. But his USD 56.5 million move to Chelsea in 2022 failed to live up to expectations and he made just 81 appearances, scoring 19 goals. Feyenoord is coached by former Arsenal, Manchester United and Netherlands striker Robin van Persie. ''Naturally it's a fantastic feat that we've managed to convince a player of Raheem's caliber to sign with us,'' Van Persie said. ''His football resume speaks for itself: he's a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season.'' AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter – but now we’re learning more

Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter...

 Australia
2
PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focu...

 Global
3
Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Indonesia to go ahead with free meals programme despite 'extraordinary' campaign against it, president says

UPDATE 1-Indonesia to go ahead with free meals programme despite 'extraordin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Open or Closed: How Countries Really Manage Capital Flows in a Volatile World

How the world’s biggest medicine delivery effort is being rebuilt to eliminate neglected diseases

Fashion’s Recycling Fix Has a Dark Side, OECD Warns of Hidden Labour and Waste Risks

Mpox’s Uneven Spread in East Africa Reveals the High Cost of Delayed and Limited Vaccination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026