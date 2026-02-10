Left Menu

IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

Israeli forces successfully dismantled a weapons depot belonging to the Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist organization in Beit Jinn, southern Syria. The operation eliminated a cache of weapons, including arms, mines, and communication tools. The IDF noted that Jemaah Islamiyah has been orchestrating attacks against Israel from the northern sector.

In a significant military operation, Israeli forces dismantled a weapons cache belonging to the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah in Beit Jinn, southern Syria. This depot contained a plethora of weapons, including arms, mines, and communication devices.

According to a report from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the operation eradicated numerous weapons that posed a threat to regional stability.

The IDF highlighted that Jemaah Islamiyah continues to orchestrate terrorist activities against Israel and its citizens, particularly targeting the northern sector. The successful operation underscores Israel's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism near its borders.

