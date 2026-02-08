Left Menu

Arsenal Ends Manchester City's Winning Streak with Stunning Home Victory

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1-0, ending City's 13-game winning streak in the Women's Super League. Olivia Smith scored the only goal of the match. Meanwhile, Liverpool's victory lifted them from the bottom of the standings, and West Ham United made a thrilling comeback to secure a win.

08-02-2026
Arsenal delivered a decisive 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, putting an end to the Women's Super League leader's impressive 13-match winning streak. The pivotal moment came in the 17th minute when Olivia Smith, capitalizing on a precise pass from Mariona Caldentey, skillfully maneuvered past defender Rebecca Knaak and circled goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita to tap the ball into an open net.

Smith expressed her excitement after the match, stating, "I'm super excited and happy. We worked really hard for this." Despite City's increased aggression in the second half, they failed to find the crucial finishing touch, allowing Arsenal to seal their win, buoyed by a supportive crowd of over 39,000 at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has now climbed to third place in the standings, trailing City by 10 points with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Liverpool rose to 11th after a 4-1 triumph over Aston Villa, thanks to stellar performances from Mia Enderby, Martha Thomas, Grace Fisk, and Aurelie Csillag. Meanwhile, West Ham United staged a dramatic comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion, securing a 3-2 victory that propelled them to 10th place. Courtney Brosnan's heroic saves secured Everton's 1-0 victory over London City Lionesses, though they owed much to Inma Gabarro's winning goal.

