Cricket-Ireland captain Stirling ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup

Ireland captain ​Paul Stirling ​will miss ‌the remainder ​of the Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining ‌knee ligament damage during his side's 67-run loss to Australia in Colombo, Cricket ‌Ireland said on Friday. Stirling suffered ‌the injury when he hit the turf while completing a catch to dismiss Josh ⁠Inglis. ​He ⁠later walked out to open for Ireland ⁠in the 183-run chase but limped off ​after facing just one ball.

Uncapped 20-year-old ⁠left-handed batter Sam Topping has been named ⁠as ​Stirling's replacement in the squad. Ireland have lost both their games ⁠so far in the tournament and will ⁠play ⁠Oman on Saturday in Colombo.

