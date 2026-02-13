Cricket-Ireland captain Stirling ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup
Ireland captain Paul Stirling will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage during his side's 67-run loss to Australia in Colombo, Cricket Ireland said on Friday. Ireland have lost both their games so far in the tournament and will play Oman on Saturday in Colombo.
Ireland captain Paul Stirling will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage during his side's 67-run loss to Australia in Colombo, Cricket Ireland said on Friday. Stirling suffered the injury when he hit the turf while completing a catch to dismiss Josh Inglis. He later walked out to open for Ireland in the 183-run chase but limped off after facing just one ball.
Uncapped 20-year-old left-handed batter Sam Topping has been named as Stirling's replacement in the squad. Ireland have lost both their games so far in the tournament and will play Oman on Saturday in Colombo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€‹Paul Stirling
- Josh
- Colombo
- Sam Topping
- Ireland
- Australia
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe stun former champions Australia by 23 runs in a Group B T20 World Cup match in Colombo.
Zimbabwe stun former champions Australia by 23 runs in a Group B T20 World Cup match in Colombo.
T20 World Cup: Australia opt to field first against Zimbabwe in Colombo
"Immature, part-time politician": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha remarks
BCB chief Aminul Islam to be in Colombo for Indo-Pak T20WC; ice-breaker meet with BCCI likely