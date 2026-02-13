UPDATE 2-Russian central bank cuts key rate by 50 basis points to 15.5%

Russia's central bank cut its key ‌interest rate by 50 basis points to 15.5% on Friday, a bid to shore up a slowing war-time economy that has been grappling with some of the highest ‌interest rates in more than a decade.

Of the 24 analysts surveyed ‌by Reuters ahead of the decision, just eight out of 24 predicted a 50-basis-point cut. "The Bank of Russia will assess the need for a further key rate cut at its upcoming meetings ⁠depending ​on the sustainability of ⁠the inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations," the bank said.

"The baseline scenario assumes the ⁠average key rate to be in the range from 13.5% to 14.5% per annum ​in 2026," it said. "This means that monetary conditions will remain tight." Russia's economy, which ⁠showed significant resilience to Western sanctions over the course of the first three years of the conflict ⁠in ​Ukraine, slowed down sharply last year after the central bank hiked the key rate to fight inflation.

Russia's government forecasts growth of 1.3% this ⁠year, after 1.0% in 2025. The central bank sees growth at 0.5-1.5% this year. "The upward ⁠deviation of the ⁠Russian economy from a balanced growth path is decreasing," the bank said. "Growth in domestic demand will moderate in the coming months. ‌Business ‌sentiment demonstrates the same expectations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)