USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

In a thrilling display at the T20 World Cup, Saiteja Mukkamalla delivered a crucial half-century, guiding the United States to a robust 196 for 6 against the Netherlands.

Mukkamalla's performance was marked by a strategic partnership with captain Monank Patel, contributing 55 runs for the second wicket to anchor a solid beginning.

Despite early setbacks, the USA secured a competitive total, thanks in part to Shubham Ranjane's explosive unbeaten 48, capping off an innings filled with determination and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)