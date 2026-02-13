Left Menu

USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

Saiteja Mukkamalla's impressive half-century and key partnership with Monank Patel led the USA to a formidable total against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. Mukkamalla's innings of 79, along with Shubham Ranjane's late blitz, helped the USA post 196/6, overcoming a shaky start in the tournament.

Saiteja Mukkamalla
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display at the T20 World Cup, Saiteja Mukkamalla delivered a crucial half-century, guiding the United States to a robust 196 for 6 against the Netherlands.

Mukkamalla's performance was marked by a strategic partnership with captain Monank Patel, contributing 55 runs for the second wicket to anchor a solid beginning.

Despite early setbacks, the USA secured a competitive total, thanks in part to Shubham Ranjane's explosive unbeaten 48, capping off an innings filled with determination and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

