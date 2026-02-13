Left Menu

Controversial Start: Stanzin Lundup's Olympic Journey

India's Stanzin Lundup faced a challenging start at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, finishing 104th in the men's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing. His selection, wrapped in controversy due to a court ruling, was cleared by the Sports Ministry. The event highlights ongoing debates in Indian Olympic selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tereso | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:45 IST
Controversial Start: Stanzin Lundup's Olympic Journey
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India's Stanzin Lundup experienced a challenging entry into the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, finishing 104th in the men's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing event. The Indian army man clocked 28 minutes 26.7 seconds at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, ending near the bottom out of 111 athletes who completed the event.

Lundup's participation was marred by controversy. The Delhi High Court previously highlighted that another skier, Manjeet, was more 'meritorious'. However, the Indian Olympic Association argued Manjeet was not listed in time for the games, leading to Lundup's eventual selection.

Adding to the nation's winter sports narrative, Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold, while India's representation continues with Mohammad Arif Khan in alpine skiing. Lundup's journey underscores the complexities of Olympic selection and participation for Indian athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026