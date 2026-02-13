Controversial Start: Stanzin Lundup's Olympic Journey

India's Stanzin Lundup experienced a challenging entry into the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, finishing 104th in the men's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing event. The Indian army man clocked 28 minutes 26.7 seconds at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, ending near the bottom out of 111 athletes who completed the event.

Lundup's participation was marred by controversy. The Delhi High Court previously highlighted that another skier, Manjeet, was more 'meritorious'. However, the Indian Olympic Association argued Manjeet was not listed in time for the games, leading to Lundup's eventual selection.

Adding to the nation's winter sports narrative, Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold, while India's representation continues with Mohammad Arif Khan in alpine skiing. Lundup's journey underscores the complexities of Olympic selection and participation for Indian athletes.

