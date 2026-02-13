Soaring Perspectives: Drone Pilots Transforming Olympic Skiing

Drone cameras are redefining the way viewers experience the Winter Olympics, capturing breathtaking, high-speed shots of skiing events. Piloted by skilled operators like Martin Bochatay, these tiny drones follow closely yet safely behind athletes, offering perspectives previously unimaginable in sports broadcasting.

The use of drone cams has become a staple in showcasing Winter Olympic events, such as skiing and bobsledding. Despite their audible presence, athletes remain unfazed, focusing solely on their performance. Norwegian skier Kajsa Vickhoff Lie notes that while the drones are noticeable at the start, they do not distract during competitions.

The evolution of drone technology in sports broadcasting continues to impress both viewers and officials. The International Olympic Committee hails the enhanced visuals that transport audiences into the action, though some viewers, like U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, admit experiencing motion sickness due to the immersive footage.

