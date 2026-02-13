Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown in Chennai: Top Seeds Face Off in Exciting Doubles Final

Top seeds Niki Poonacha and Pruchya Isaro will face the unseeded duo of Mukund Sasikumar and Jay Clarke in the doubles final at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger. Poonacha and Isaro are fresh off their Australian Open debut. A gripping conclusion is anticipated in this competitive tennis event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:04 IST
Thrilling Showdown in Chennai: Top Seeds Face Off in Exciting Doubles Final
  • Country:
  • India

Top seeds Niki Poonacha and Pruchya Isaro set the stage for a thrilling doubles final against the unseeded Mukund Sasikumar and Jay Clarke at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, after securing contrasting victories on Friday.

Fresh from their Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, Poonacha and Isaro defeated the Indian team of Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win. Despite a brief comeback from Dev and Sinha, the Indo-Thai pair held steady to conclude the match comfortably.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar and Clarke saved a match point in an intense 7-6, 4-6, 13-11 battle against Felix Gill and Alastair Gray, setting up an exciting final. In singles, Federico Agustin Gomez advanced, while Ilia Simakin and Frederico Ferreira Silva are among the semifinals contenders, adding to the tournament's excitement.

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026