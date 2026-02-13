Thrilling Showdown in Chennai: Top Seeds Face Off in Exciting Doubles Final

Top seeds Niki Poonacha and Pruchya Isaro set the stage for a thrilling doubles final against the unseeded Mukund Sasikumar and Jay Clarke at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, after securing contrasting victories on Friday.

Fresh from their Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, Poonacha and Isaro defeated the Indian team of Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win. Despite a brief comeback from Dev and Sinha, the Indo-Thai pair held steady to conclude the match comfortably.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar and Clarke saved a match point in an intense 7-6, 4-6, 13-11 battle against Felix Gill and Alastair Gray, setting up an exciting final. In singles, Federico Agustin Gomez advanced, while Ilia Simakin and Frederico Ferreira Silva are among the semifinals contenders, adding to the tournament's excitement.