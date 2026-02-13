Left Menu

England's Triumph: A New Chapter in Inclusive Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board thanked the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India for hosting a successful Mixed Disability T20 series. England clinched the series 4-1, with ECB lauding the hospitality in India. The event marked an important stride in inclusive cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:18 IST
England's Triumph: A New Chapter in Inclusive Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ECB has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India following the successful conclusion of the Mixed Disability T20 series.

Held in Greater Noida and Jaipur, England emerged victorious with a 4-1 series win, with ECB officials praising DCCI's hospitality and organizational efforts.

The series highlighted the significance of inclusive cricket, marking a step forward in the global movement to promote diversity in the sport.

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026