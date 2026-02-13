England's Triumph: A New Chapter in Inclusive Cricket

The ECB has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India following the successful conclusion of the Mixed Disability T20 series.

Held in Greater Noida and Jaipur, England emerged victorious with a 4-1 series win, with ECB officials praising DCCI's hospitality and organizational efforts.

The series highlighted the significance of inclusive cricket, marking a step forward in the global movement to promote diversity in the sport.