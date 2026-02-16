Left Menu

Ishan Kishan Dedicates Stellar Win to Team and Fans

India's Ishan Kishan, after a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, insists the award is for all Indian supporters and the team, not only himself. Kishan contributes fundamentally to India's third successive win, further solidifying the team's standing in the tournament's Group A stage.

Ishan Kishan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan delivered a scintillating performance in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, ultimately dedicating his Player-of-the-Match award to Indian fans and his teammates. Kishan emphasized maintaining simplicity, stating he treated the face-off with Pakistan as merely another game, focusing on the ball and playing his shots.

Continuing his impressive form in T20s, Ishan was instrumental — both with the bat and behind the stumps — in India's commanding 61-run victory in Colombo. His half-century and adept wicket-keeping, including a critical stumping of Usman Khan, propelled India forward. Following the game, Kishan mentioned that the credit for the victory extended beyond him to the whole team and fans.

During the match, Pakistan won the toss, opting to field. Despite a rocky start, Kishan's aggressive 77 and strategic 25 from Tilak stabilized India's innings. Contributions from Suryakumar, Shivam, and Rinku helped elevate India's total to 175/7. The Pakistani pursuit faltered as India's bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel, dismantled the opposition for 114 in 18 overs. India's third consecutive win places them atop Group A, boasting an impressive T20 World Cup record against Pakistan.

