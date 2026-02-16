The Winter Olympics has been ignited by a curling controversy as the sport's governing body, World Curling, faced backlash over intensified game monitoring amidst accusations of rule-breaking.

Within 24 hours of initiating stricter surveillance, World Curling reversed its decision. A swift meeting on Saturday with national curling federations revealed that athletes preferred the traditional self-officiating nature of the sport, leading to the rollback of further umpire intervention.

The controversy initially began when Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson accused Canadian curler Marc Kennedy of a rule infraction. As discussions evolved, prominent curlers emphasized that minor rule violations did not indicate dishonesty, pushing for the recognition of curling's core spirit and emotional Olympic atmosphere.

