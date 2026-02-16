Controversy Erupts Over Rattle Toy Protest: MLA Faces Legal Heat
A legal case has been lodged against Congress MLA Devender Hans for allegedly obstructing official duties during a protest by attempting to hand a rattle toy to an SDM. The incident has sparked an investigation, with both legal and political ramifications.
- Country:
- India
A controversy has erupted involving Congress MLA Devender Hans after a case was registered against him for an alleged incident during a protest last month. The MLA reportedly attempted to hand a 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy) to the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate, leading to charges of obstruction.
The protest, led by Hans outside the SDM's office, highlighted the issue of unauthorized shop extensions in a local complex. The Guhla MLA's bold actions were deemed humiliating and obstructive by the SDM, resulting in an FIR being filed against Hans and four others, including a journalist.
As the investigation unfolds, the incident has stirred political waves and questions of administrative conduct. The case, now classified as cognizable, underscores the ongoing tensions between local governance and political figures.
