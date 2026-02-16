Delhi's MCD Proposes Free Cremation and Financial Changes Amid Controversy

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) pushed through significant resolutions addressing civic, sanitation, and financial matters during a contentious House meeting on Monday, as opposition members voiced their dissent. A major highlight was the approval for a pilot scheme offering free cremation at CNG and electric crematoriums for two years, targeting reduced smoke emissions amidst Delhi's troubling air quality.

The decision aligns with the Graded Response Action Plan as the city battles poor air quality indices. However, the move, projected to cost Rs 2-2.5 crore, is accompanied by provisions compensating NGOs that manage these crematoriums. Currently, cremations using CNG or electric means constitute a mere 8-9 per cent, despite existing charges of Rs 1,500 and Rs 500, respectively.

In addition, the MCD resolved to make corporation decisions accessible online by April 2026, supported by the RTI Act, while granting toll tax reliefs post-G20 summit restrictions, triggering further debates. Opposition leader Ankush Narang criticized the expansion of the municipal commissioner's financial powers, citing concerns over diminishing democratic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)