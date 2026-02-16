Left Menu

Delhi's MCD Proposes Free Cremation and Financial Changes Amid Controversy

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed major proposals on civic, sanitation, and financial issues amid Opposition protests. Key decisions include free cremations at CNG and electric crematoriums, relief for toll tax concessionaires, and expanding the municipal commissioner's financial powers, sparking debate over democratic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:43 IST
Delhi's MCD Proposes Free Cremation and Financial Changes Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) pushed through significant resolutions addressing civic, sanitation, and financial matters during a contentious House meeting on Monday, as opposition members voiced their dissent. A major highlight was the approval for a pilot scheme offering free cremation at CNG and electric crematoriums for two years, targeting reduced smoke emissions amidst Delhi's troubling air quality.

The decision aligns with the Graded Response Action Plan as the city battles poor air quality indices. However, the move, projected to cost Rs 2-2.5 crore, is accompanied by provisions compensating NGOs that manage these crematoriums. Currently, cremations using CNG or electric means constitute a mere 8-9 per cent, despite existing charges of Rs 1,500 and Rs 500, respectively.

In addition, the MCD resolved to make corporation decisions accessible online by April 2026, supported by the RTI Act, while granting toll tax reliefs post-G20 summit restrictions, triggering further debates. Opposition leader Ankush Narang criticized the expansion of the municipal commissioner's financial powers, citing concerns over diminishing democratic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026