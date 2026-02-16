Battle of Giants: Benfica's Quest Against Wounded Real Madrid

José Mourinho, coach of Benfica, expressed confidence in his team's ability to face Real Madrid, despite describing the Spanish club as 'wounded' from their recent loss. The defining moment saw Benfica clinch a surprising 4-2 win, leading them into the Champions League knockout stage.

Mourinho emphasized that while Real Madrid remains the favorite, Benfica doesn't require a miracle to advance. Instead, he stressed the need for a near-flawless performance against a formidable opponent known for its history and ambition in the sport.

In the previous encounter, a last-minute header by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin secured Benfica's place in the playoffs. Mourinho, drawing on his extensive experience, remains unfazed by the challenges ahead and jokes about the unpredictability of football matches.