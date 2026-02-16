Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Australia In Peril
Pathum Nissanka's explosive century propelled Sri Lanka to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup, securing their Super Eight spot and jeopardizing Australia's tournament future. Nissanka's 52-ball ton anchored Sri Lanka's record run-chase against Australia, boasting a flawless group stage run.
In a dazzling display of batting prowess, Pathum Nissanka's scintillating century guided Sri Lanka to a commanding eight-wicket triumph over Australia during their ICC T20 World Cup clash at Pallekele on Monday. This victory secured Sri Lanka's position in the Super Eight stage and left the reigning champions, Australia, on the verge of elimination.
Nissanka's aggressive innings marked his second T20I century, achieving the feat in just 52 balls and joining the ranks of distinguished Sri Lankan batsmen by matching Mahela Jayawardene's 2010 World Cup century against Zimbabwe. The mammoth chase of 182 runs became Sri Lanka's highest-ever run-chase in T20 World Cup history and the team's highest against Australia.
Australia, opting to bat first, was buoyed by Mitchell Marsh's explosive 54 off 27 balls, laying a strong foundation with a 104-run opening stand. However, the team faltered and managed only 181 runs due to significant contributions from Sri Lanka's bowlers, Dushan Hemantha and Dushmantha Chameera. In response, Nissanka steered the run-chase with unbeaten 100 runs, supported by Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake, as Sri Lanka reached the target with two overs to spare.
