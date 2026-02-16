Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Momentous T20 Triumph: Nissanka's Unbeaten Century Secures Super Eights Spot

Sri Lanka's cricket team, led by Dasun Shanaka, delivered a thrilling victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup. Pathum Nissanka's outstanding century propelled them to an eight-wicket win. Despite injuries, the team's spirit remained high, ensuring their place in the Super Eights and inching closer to a semi-final spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 16-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka hailed his squad's recent triumph over Australia in the T20 World Cup as a standout performance. The star of the night was opener Pathum Nissanka, who scored an aggressive 52-ball century, leading Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket victory and ensuring their Super Eights qualification.

Despite losing fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana to injury, Sri Lanka maintained strong morale. Shanaka highlighted his team's high energy and confidence in capitalizing on the favorable conditions at the Pallekele ground. Kusal Mendis also played a key role, contributing a significant 51 runs.

Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, acknowledged that Sri Lanka outperformed them and stated that, despite a competitive score of 181, they faltered towards the innings' end. Nissanka's performance and the team's resilience during the chase were lauded, while the Australian squad was left reflecting on their shortcomings.

