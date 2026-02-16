Left Menu

Nissanka's Heroic Century Powers Sri Lanka into T20 Super Eights

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century led Sri Lanka to an impressive eight-wicket victory against Australia in a T20 World Cup match, securing their place in the Super Eight stage. Nissanka's 100 off 52 balls, supported by Kusal Mendis's 51, overshadowed Australia's 181-run total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:31 IST
Nissanka's Heroic Century Powers Sri Lanka into T20 Super Eights
Cricket

Sri Lanka showcased an impressive all-round cricketing display as Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century spearheaded an eight-wicket triumph over Australia in a T20 World Cup encounter. The performance secured Sri Lanka's place in the Super Eight stage.

Chasing a challenging target of 182, Nissanka dazzled with a destructive 100 off just 52 deliveries, peppering the Australian bowlers with 10 fours and five sixes. His partnership with Kusal Mendis, who scored 51 off 38 balls, was crucial as Sri Lanka achieved victory with two overs to spare.

Earlier, Australia appeared strong with openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scoring 54 and 56 respectively, leading to an initial total of 104 without loss. However, their innings dwindled to 181, thanks mainly to Sri Lankan spinners including leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha who claimed 3 for 37. The last four Australian wickets fell for just six runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
3
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026