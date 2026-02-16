Nissanka's Heroic Century Powers Sri Lanka into T20 Super Eights
Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century led Sri Lanka to an impressive eight-wicket victory against Australia in a T20 World Cup match, securing their place in the Super Eight stage. Nissanka's 100 off 52 balls, supported by Kusal Mendis's 51, overshadowed Australia's 181-run total.
Sri Lanka showcased an impressive all-round cricketing display as Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century spearheaded an eight-wicket triumph over Australia in a T20 World Cup encounter. The performance secured Sri Lanka's place in the Super Eight stage.
Chasing a challenging target of 182, Nissanka dazzled with a destructive 100 off just 52 deliveries, peppering the Australian bowlers with 10 fours and five sixes. His partnership with Kusal Mendis, who scored 51 off 38 balls, was crucial as Sri Lanka achieved victory with two overs to spare.
Earlier, Australia appeared strong with openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scoring 54 and 56 respectively, leading to an initial total of 104 without loss. However, their innings dwindled to 181, thanks mainly to Sri Lankan spinners including leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha who claimed 3 for 37. The last four Australian wickets fell for just six runs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
