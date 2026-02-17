Bumrah to Play Against Netherlands as Team India Keeps Momentum

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to play in the upcoming Group A match against the Netherlands, according to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. The team, having already secured a spot in the Super 8s, sees Bumrah as essential to maintaining their momentum in the tournament.

Bumrah, instrumental in India's recent win over Pakistan, delivered key dismissals that turned the game in India's favor. The sports science team has been meticulously managing his workload to preserve his effectiveness for crucial matches.

In other team news, opener Abhishek Sharma is making a recovery after a stomach issue led to his hospitalization. While he struggled in the recent game against Pakistan, Kotak remains confident in Sharma's ability to bounce back. Meanwhile, opener Ishan Kishan's confident batting continues to be a valuable asset for India.

