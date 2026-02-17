Left Menu

Henry Arundell Cleared for Six Nations Return Against Ireland

Henry Arundell will play in the Six Nations match against Ireland after avoiding further penalties following his double yellow card in the previous game against Scotland. The hearing did not add any additional sanctions, allowing the England winger to continue being a crucial asset to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:40 IST
Henry Arundell Cleared for Six Nations Return Against Ireland

England's dynamic winger Henry Arundell is set to return for the Six Nations showdown against Ireland this Saturday, following a disciplinary hearing that resulted in no further action after his red card incident against Scotland. Arundell's availability is a boost for England as they prepare for the crucial match.

The 23-year-old faced the consequences of a double yellow card during the 31-20 loss to Scotland, leading to a red card after he fouled Kyle Steyn. In the hearing, Arundell acknowledged his fouls without incurring further sanctions, a decision that keeps him on the roster for the upcoming clash.

Arundell has been instrumental for England in the Six Nations, having already scored four tries in two matches, including a hat-trick against Wales. His return is anticipated to enhance England's attacking capabilities against Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026