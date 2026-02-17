Henry Arundell Cleared for Six Nations Return Against Ireland
Henry Arundell will play in the Six Nations match against Ireland after avoiding further penalties following his double yellow card in the previous game against Scotland. The hearing did not add any additional sanctions, allowing the England winger to continue being a crucial asset to the team.
England's dynamic winger Henry Arundell is set to return for the Six Nations showdown against Ireland this Saturday, following a disciplinary hearing that resulted in no further action after his red card incident against Scotland. Arundell's availability is a boost for England as they prepare for the crucial match.
The 23-year-old faced the consequences of a double yellow card during the 31-20 loss to Scotland, leading to a red card after he fouled Kyle Steyn. In the hearing, Arundell acknowledged his fouls without incurring further sanctions, a decision that keeps him on the roster for the upcoming clash.
Arundell has been instrumental for England in the Six Nations, having already scored four tries in two matches, including a hat-trick against Wales. His return is anticipated to enhance England's attacking capabilities against Ireland.
