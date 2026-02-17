Henry Arundell Cleared for Six Nations Return Against Ireland

England's dynamic winger Henry Arundell is set to return for the Six Nations showdown against Ireland this Saturday, following a disciplinary hearing that resulted in no further action after his red card incident against Scotland. Arundell's availability is a boost for England as they prepare for the crucial match.

The 23-year-old faced the consequences of a double yellow card during the 31-20 loss to Scotland, leading to a red card after he fouled Kyle Steyn. In the hearing, Arundell acknowledged his fouls without incurring further sanctions, a decision that keeps him on the roster for the upcoming clash.

Arundell has been instrumental for England in the Six Nations, having already scored four tries in two matches, including a hat-trick against Wales. His return is anticipated to enhance England's attacking capabilities against Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)