Glenn Phillips Equals Colin Munro's T20I Six-Hitting Record

New Zealand's dynamic batter Glenn Phillips has etched his name alongside Colin Munro as the joint second-highest six-hitter in T20I history, a feat accomplished during the ICC T20 World Cup face-off against Canada in Chennai. With 107 sixes, Phillips shares the accolade with Munro, trailing only Martin Guptill's record of 173 sixes for the Kiwis.

In a stellar performance, Phillips delivered four boundaries and six sixes, totaling 76* runs off just 36 balls. This match saw him accumulate 119 runs across three innings in the tournament, averaging 59.50 and achieving a strike rate surpassing 185. His other significant scores include one run against South Africa and a brisk 42 off 25 balls against Afghanistan.

During the game against Canada, the opposition batted first following a win at the toss. Canada's Yuvraj Samra set a milestone as the youngest T20 WC centurion with 110 off 65 balls, aided by skipper Dilpreet Bajwa's 36. Canada posted 173/2. In response, New Zealand secured victory by reaching the target in 15.1 overs, powered by Phillips and Rachin Ravindra's 146-run partnership. With three wins and a loss, NZ advanced to the Super Eights, alongside South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)