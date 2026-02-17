Left Menu

Canada's Inflation Eases as Gasoline Prices Plummet

Canada's inflation rate slowed to 2.3% in January due to a significant drop in gasoline prices, despite rising food and clothing costs. The consumer price index remained steady from the previous month, with gasoline prices falling 16.7%. Excluding gasoline, inflation stood at 3%. The Bank of Canada sees stable inflation, pausing rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:03 IST
Canada's Inflation Eases as Gasoline Prices Plummet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's annual inflation rate in January decelerated, aided by a notable drop in gasoline prices, according to Statistics Canada. Inflation rose 2.3% in January from December's 2.4%, surpassing analysts' expectations.

Gasoline prices, which fell by an average of 16.7% in January, played a key role in mitigating higher costs of food and clothing. Excluding gasoline, January's inflation rate matched December's 3% increase.

While food and alcoholic beverage prices rose significantly, core inflation metrics showed a slight easing trend. The Bank of Canada views inflation as stable, leading to a pause in interest rate adjustments at 2.25%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026