Canada Eyes Polish Nuclear Pact with CANDU Reactor Bid

Canada is positioning its CANDU reactor technology as the preferred option for Poland's second nuclear power plant, citing its efficiency in reducing coal dependency. The statement was made by Energy Minister Tim Hodgson during a visit to Warsaw.

Poland has already selected Westinghouse Electric for its first plant, but is currently seeking partners for a second facility. Canada is competing against the U.S., France, and South Korea in this bidding process. Hodgson emphasized the financial backing Canada is willing to provide for its offer.

Last year, Poland and Canada formalized their nuclear collaboration with an agreement. Canadian pension funds, already involved in U.K.'s Sizewell C project, are potential investors. Hodgson also noted Canada's potential to supply liquefied natural gas as Poland diversifies its energy sources.

