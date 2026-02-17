The VAR Debate: Balancing Technology and Tradition in European Soccer

UEFA refereeing director Roberto Rosetti has voiced concerns over the increasing reliance on Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention in European soccer. Speaking on Tuesday, he underscored that while technology serves to correct blatant errors, it is now often leading to excessive referee reviews that disrupt games.

Rosetti highlighted that the original intent of VAR—to address clear and obvious mistakes—seems to have been overshadowed by overuse. He recalled his discussions from eight years ago in London, where the technology's purpose was to eliminate glaring errors rather than to scrutinize every detail of a play.

He further stressed the necessity for a uniform interpretation of the handball rule across Europe. Rosetti plans to engage with refereeing authorities continent-wide to establish a single, clear understanding. These issues have gained urgency as the UEFA Champions League's knockout phase progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)