The VAR Debate: Balancing Technology and Tradition in European Soccer
UEFA refereeing director Roberto Rosetti emphasizes the need to steer clear of excessive VAR interventions in European soccer. While technology aids in eliminating clear errors, it risks over-refereeing games, frustrating fans. Rosetti calls for a consistent interpretation of handball rules across Europe.
- Country:
- United States
UEFA refereeing director Roberto Rosetti has voiced concerns over the increasing reliance on Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention in European soccer. Speaking on Tuesday, he underscored that while technology serves to correct blatant errors, it is now often leading to excessive referee reviews that disrupt games.
Rosetti highlighted that the original intent of VAR—to address clear and obvious mistakes—seems to have been overshadowed by overuse. He recalled his discussions from eight years ago in London, where the technology's purpose was to eliminate glaring errors rather than to scrutinize every detail of a play.
He further stressed the necessity for a uniform interpretation of the handball rule across Europe. Rosetti plans to engage with refereeing authorities continent-wide to establish a single, clear understanding. These issues have gained urgency as the UEFA Champions League's knockout phase progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Justice with Technology: Tele-Law's Transformative Role
Empowering Mobility: AMTZ and NSS Partner for Accessible Medical Technology
India and France: Strengthening Ties in Trade and Technology
India's Space Missions: Tradition and Technology Unite
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Shaping the Future of Technology and Institutions