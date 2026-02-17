Empowering Mobility: AMTZ and NSS Partner for Accessible Medical Technology

The Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Limited (AMTZ) and the nonprofit Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) have inked a crucial five-year deal to revolutionize prosthetic, orthotic, and assistive technologies in India. This partnership aims to produce indigenous, affordable, and high-quality devices for people with disabilities.

AMTZ will supply the technical and operational expertise, alongside R&D and testing infrastructure. The organization will aid joint research, aiming to propel innovation and accessibility in the field. Concurrently, NSS will take charge of clinical validation and develop rehabilitation protocols, organizing nationwide device camps.

The collaboration will aggressively pursue grants, patents, and support programs, driving forward with intentions to tap into both national and international funding sources. The initiative seeks to empower individuals, particularly those with movement, hearing, and visual impairments, aligning with the Vision 2030 to reach 1 lakh beneficiaries across the nation.

