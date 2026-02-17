Left Menu

Cricket Australia Eyes BBL Opener in India Amid Franchise Expansion Talks

Cricket Australia plans to launch the next Big Bash League opener in India, integrating with the Indian market ahead of anticipated franchise sales. Senior officials have scouted potential venues, coinciding with India's T20 World Cup. Perth Scorchers' victory this season spotlights league dynamism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:37 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: @BBL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Cricket Australia is considering the ambitious move of launching the next season's Big Bash League (BBL) opener in India, according to reports from SEN Cricket. This strategic decision aims to capitalize on India's cricket fervor and lucrative market as CA prepares for potential sales of at least two BBL franchises.

Phil Rigby, head of business operations, and Margot Harley, head of competition development and strategy, recently traveled to India to assess the feasibility of hosting the opener in a city like Chennai, particularly as India co-hosts the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, scheduled to conclude on March 8.

There is significant awareness among other BBL clubs about CA's intentions for an international season launch. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers underscored their dominance by securing a record sixth title after defeating Sydney Sixers. The Scorchers' robust performance was highlighted by valuable contributions from players like Mitchell Marsh and Finn Allen, enabling a well-executed chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

