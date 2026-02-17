Left Menu

Nepal's Historic Triumph: Airee Shines in T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their final T20 World Cup Group C match, with Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten fifty leading the chase. Airee's 50 off 23 balls helped Nepal achieve the 171-run target in 20 overs. This marked Nepal's impressive performance in the cricket arena.

Nepal secured a stunning victory against Scotland by seven wickets in the final Group C match of the T20 World Cup, thanks to an outstanding performance by Dipendra Singh Airee.

Airee's explosive innings of 50 not out off just 23 deliveries proved pivotal in Nepal successfully chasing down the 171-run target with four balls to spare.

Despite a strong 71-run effort from Scotland's Michael Jones, Nepal's bowlers, notably Sompal Kami and Nandan Yadav, restricted Scotland to 170 for 7, setting the stage for Airee's heroics.

