Habib Beye Takes the Helm at Olympique de Marseille

In a swift turn of events, Olympique de Marseille has named their former captain, Habib Beye, as the new head coach. The decision comes just over a week after his dismissal from Rennes following a sequence of poor performances and reported disagreements with players. Beye, at 48, played for Marseille from 2003 to 2007, also representing clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa during his career.

Beye's debut as Marseille's coach is set for Friday in a Ligue 1 match against Brest, where they currently hold fourth place, trailing 12 points behind the leaders, Lens. This appointment followed the mutual departure of coach Roberto De Zerbi, shortly after a 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain and the team's exit from the Champions League.

Despite recent challenges, Marseille remains in contention in the Coupe de France and is scheduled to face Toulouse in a quarter-final match on March 4.

