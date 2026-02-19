Left Menu

Habib Beye Takes the Helm at Olympique de Marseille

Former captain Habib Beye returns to Olympique de Marseille as head coach shortly after his dismissal from Rennes. Beye, who played for Marseille from 2003 to 2007, will lead his team against Brest in Ligue 1. The club is also in the Coupe de France, facing Toulouse in the quarter-final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:10 IST
Habib Beye Takes the Helm at Olympique de Marseille

In a swift turn of events, Olympique de Marseille has named their former captain, Habib Beye, as the new head coach. The decision comes just over a week after his dismissal from Rennes following a sequence of poor performances and reported disagreements with players. Beye, at 48, played for Marseille from 2003 to 2007, also representing clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa during his career.

Beye's debut as Marseille's coach is set for Friday in a Ligue 1 match against Brest, where they currently hold fourth place, trailing 12 points behind the leaders, Lens. This appointment followed the mutual departure of coach Roberto De Zerbi, shortly after a 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain and the team's exit from the Champions League.

Despite recent challenges, Marseille remains in contention in the Coupe de France and is scheduled to face Toulouse in a quarter-final match on March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.

India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Googl...

 Global
2
The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on Australian Roads

The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on ...

 Australia
3
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global
4
Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026