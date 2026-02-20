India's T20 World Cup Journey: A Promise of Better Performances Ahead
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has expressed optimism about Team India's prospects in the men's T20 World Cup, despite acknowledging that the team has not fully met expectations during the group stage.
In an analysis for JioStar's 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar noted that while the team has managed to remain undefeated, there are still several areas that require attention, particularly their struggle against spin and fielding errors.
Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah have emerged as pivotal figures for India as they prepare for the Super Eight stage, with Bangar emphasizing the need for explosive starts from Kishan and the importance of Bumrah's bowling when under pressure.
