Left Menu

India's T20 World Cup Journey: A Promise of Better Performances Ahead

Sanjay Bangar noted Team India's steady start in the T20 World Cup, suggesting improvements are needed against spin and in catching. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah are identified as crucial players as India advances to the Super Eight stage, eyeing redemption against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:04 IST
India's T20 World Cup Journey: A Promise of Better Performances Ahead
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has expressed optimism about Team India's prospects in the men's T20 World Cup, despite acknowledging that the team has not fully met expectations during the group stage.

In an analysis for JioStar's 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar noted that while the team has managed to remain undefeated, there are still several areas that require attention, particularly their struggle against spin and fielding errors.

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah have emerged as pivotal figures for India as they prepare for the Super Eight stage, with Bangar emphasizing the need for explosive starts from Kishan and the importance of Bumrah's bowling when under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bold Campus-to-Market Initiative for Startups

Delhi's Bold Campus-to-Market Initiative for Startups

 India
2
Oman's Batting Lineup No Match for Australian Bowlers

Oman's Batting Lineup No Match for Australian Bowlers

 Sri Lanka
3
India's AI Sphere: A Global South Convergence on Responsible Innovation

India's AI Sphere: A Global South Convergence on Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Amit Shah's Vigilant Walk: Strengthening Borders in Assam

Amit Shah's Vigilant Walk: Strengthening Borders in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026