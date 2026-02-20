Bangladesh Confirms ODI Tour Dates for Pakistan in 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced the schedule for Pakistan's One-Day International (ODI) tour of Bangladesh in 2026. The series will feature three matches, all hosted at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the tour commencing on March 9.

The matches are set to take place on March 11, 13, and 15, with all games being scheduled as day-night fixtures. The itinerary features practice and rest days on March 10, 12, and 14, allowing the players to recuperate. Pakistan's departure is scheduled for March 16.

In parallel cricket events, Pakistan is currently competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Playing in Sri Lanka, Pakistan advanced in Group A following wins over the USA, Netherlands, and Namibia but faced a tough loss against India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup matches owing to geopolitical issues with India, a decision vindicated by the ICC's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)