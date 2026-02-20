Left Menu

Goa Football Association Cracks Down on Match-Fixing Scandal

Goa Football Association's Ethics Committee has issued a chargesheet to 14 footballers, predominantly from Chapora Yuvak Sangh, for alleged match-fixing in the 2025-26 season. The investigation, led by Retired DSP Sandesh T Chodankar, resulted in formal charges and demands responses from the players within 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:53 IST
The Goa Football Association has taken a decisive step in addressing a match-fixing scandal, issuing a chargesheet to 14 players, chiefly from Chapora Yuvak Sangh, accused of rigging matches in the 2025-26 season.

The allegations first emerged in October 2025, prompting the club to axe nine players and file a formal complaint with the GFA and Mapusa Police. In response, the GFA appointed Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh T Chodankar as the Integrity Officer to lead an investigation into the claims.

Following a detailed probe, the Ethics Committee released a 288-page chargesheet, allowing the accused 10 days to respond. The Committee plans to meet in March to discuss possible sanctions, with GFA President Caitano Fernandes affirming a commitment to eradicating corruption from Goan football.

