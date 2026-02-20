Goa Football Association Cracks Down on Match-Fixing Scandal

The Goa Football Association has taken a decisive step in addressing a match-fixing scandal, issuing a chargesheet to 14 players, chiefly from Chapora Yuvak Sangh, accused of rigging matches in the 2025-26 season.

The allegations first emerged in October 2025, prompting the club to axe nine players and file a formal complaint with the GFA and Mapusa Police. In response, the GFA appointed Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh T Chodankar as the Integrity Officer to lead an investigation into the claims.

Following a detailed probe, the Ethics Committee released a 288-page chargesheet, allowing the accused 10 days to respond. The Committee plans to meet in March to discuss possible sanctions, with GFA President Caitano Fernandes affirming a commitment to eradicating corruption from Goan football.

(With inputs from agencies.)