At the Milan Cortina Games, Norway's winter athletes have achieved unprecedented success, shattering previous Olympic records with a remarkable 17 gold medals. This achievement underscores Norway's status as a winter sports superpower, thanks largely to the country's well-developed sports infrastructure and deeply ingrained skiing culture.

Johannes Dale-Skjevdal and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo are among the standout athletes, with Dale-Skjevdal winning gold in the 15-kilometer race and Klaebo boasting an unmatched career record of 10 golds over three Olympics. These victories help maintain Norway's dominance at the top of the medal standings, broadening its legacy in winter sports.

Experts, like retired Olympic champion Katerina Neumannova, credit Norway's success to a network of clubs and training programs fostering young talent early on, thus ensuring a steady stream of elite athletes. This system is complemented by Norway's cultural embrace of skiing, where snow sports are an integral part of daily life.

