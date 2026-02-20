Left Menu

Ferrari's Leclerc Dominates Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

Formula One concluded its pre-season testing in Bahrain with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time. Rookie Arvid Lindblad impressed with a record-breaking 165 laps for Racing Bulls. The testing saw significant performances from Max Verstappen and George Russell, as well as struggles for Aston Martin with technical issues.

Updated: 20-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:18 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to pre-season testing, Charles Leclerc dominated the track in Bahrain, racing for Ferrari and clocking the fastest time at 1:31.992. He led the timesheets ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, while Arvid Lindblad surged as a rookie sensation for Racing Bulls, clocking a remarkable 165 laps.

Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, secured third place for Red Bull, trailing Leclerc by 1.117 seconds. Meanwhile, George Russell of Mercedes appeared as a strong contender for the upcoming season. Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, observed the action from the garage as pre-season tensions and strategies unfolded.

Aston Martin faced setbacks with their vehicle, completing only six laps due to a battery malfunction. This hurdle underscores the technical challenges teams face as they gear up for the March 8 season opener in Australia. With varied performances noted across teams, the season promises intense competition.

