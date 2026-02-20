Revving Up: Ferrari's Speed Surprises Formula One Rivals

In a striking demonstration of speed, Ferrari's performance during Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain has sent shockwaves through the paddock, particularly among its rivals. Mercedes' George Russell, considered a title contender, admitted to struggling with his race starts as Ferrari's pace caught him off guard.

The introduction of a new race start light sequence, tested at the end of each session, adds complexity to the process. A blue warning light now precedes the traditional countdown, highlighting the issues some teams face with their power units' turbo speeds. This change aims to level the playing field as teams adjust to the new norm.

While Russell grapples with start issues and acknowledges Red Bull's superior energy deployment, optimism remains. Mercedes is closing the gap, and as Formula One heads to Australia for the season opener on March 8, the competition gears up for an enthralling battle on the track.

