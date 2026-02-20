Left Menu

Revving Up: Ferrari's Speed Surprises Formula One Rivals

Ferrari's impressive speed during Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain surprised competitors like Mercedes' George Russell, who is struggling with race starts. Formula One's new start light sequence could affect turbo power units differently. Despite challenges, Red Bull shines in energy deployment as the new season approaches in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:04 IST
Revving Up: Ferrari's Speed Surprises Formula One Rivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking demonstration of speed, Ferrari's performance during Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain has sent shockwaves through the paddock, particularly among its rivals. Mercedes' George Russell, considered a title contender, admitted to struggling with his race starts as Ferrari's pace caught him off guard.

The introduction of a new race start light sequence, tested at the end of each session, adds complexity to the process. A blue warning light now precedes the traditional countdown, highlighting the issues some teams face with their power units' turbo speeds. This change aims to level the playing field as teams adjust to the new norm.

While Russell grapples with start issues and acknowledges Red Bull's superior energy deployment, optimism remains. Mercedes is closing the gap, and as Formula One heads to Australia for the season opener on March 8, the competition gears up for an enthralling battle on the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026