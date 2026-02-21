Spectacular Rounds and Cut Highlights at Magical Kenya Open

In a thrilling display, Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma made the halfway cut at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open golf tournament.

Ahlawat finished both rounds with a score of 67, securing a stable T-28th position. Meanwhile, Sharma carded a 5-under 65, overcoming initial setbacks to reach T-55th.

Frederic Lacroix and Casey Jarvis shared the halfway lead with a 13-under par performance, holding a two-shot lead over the rest. Their commanding gameplay kept the audience at the edge of their seats.

