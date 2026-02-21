Left Menu

Yash Dhull: A Resilient Comeback to Cricket After Heart Surgery

Young cricketer Yash Dhull made a remarkable return to competitive cricket, showcasing resilience and renewed passion after heart surgery. Excelling in the Ranji Trophy and Delhi Premier League, Dhull credits his new perspective for his success, while he now focuses on upcoming opportunities and the DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:59 IST
Yash Dhull: A Resilient Comeback to Cricket After Heart Surgery
Delhi skipper Yash Dhull. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Young cricketer Yash Dhull has made an inspiring return to the cricketing world after a significant health setback. Over the past year, he demonstrated resilience and passion, following heart surgery, to excel in major domestic competitions. Dhull became Delhi's second-highest scorer in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, amassing 444 runs with a commendable batting average of 49.33.

In a candid interview with ANI, Dhull opened up about his surgery. 'I had no alternative but to undergo the procedure as health always comes first,' he stated, emphasizing the sudden life changes he faced and the lessons learned in resilience and self-discovery. This surgery marked a turning point, enhancing his determination to prepare for the Ranji Trophy despite a month-long bed rest.

The promising cricketer also made a significant impact in the Delhi Premier League earlier in 2025, becoming a shining star for the Central Delhi Kings. Despite his strong performances, especially in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Dhull was not selected for the Indian Premier League's 2026 season. Unfazed, Dhull remains focused on future prospects, particularly the upcoming DY Patil T20 Tournament, viewing every match as a divine opportunity to perform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

