Left Menu

Shock Resignation: Wellington Phoenix Coach Steps Down After Embarrassing Derby Defeat

Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano resigned following a 5-0 defeat to Auckland in a New Zealand Derby, aggravated by goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi's error leading to an own goal. Italiano, taking responsibility for the team's struggles, quit at the post-match press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:29 IST
Shock Resignation: Wellington Phoenix Coach Steps Down After Embarrassing Derby Defeat

In a dramatic turn of events, Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano resigned immediately after his team's demoralizing 5-0 loss to Auckland in the New Zealand Derby. The defeat was a major setback, compounded by a significant error from goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, whose misjudgment led to an own goal.

Auckland capitalized on their opportunities, scoring three more goals from just as many shots on target, establishing a commanding 4-0 lead by halftime. Italiano attempted a tactical shift by replacing Oluwayemi at the break, but it was too late to stop Auckland's dominant performance.

Following the match, Italiano, who had been leading the squad since April 2023, announced his resignation, expressing profound frustration over his team's ongoing struggles this season. Under his leadership, the team has been unable to secure a win in their last five matches, placing them 10th in the A-League standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

 India
2
Delhi-Punjab Tensions Rise Over Atishi's Controversial Remarks

Delhi-Punjab Tensions Rise Over Atishi's Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

 India
4
Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026