Shock Resignation: Wellington Phoenix Coach Steps Down After Embarrassing Derby Defeat

In a dramatic turn of events, Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano resigned immediately after his team's demoralizing 5-0 loss to Auckland in the New Zealand Derby. The defeat was a major setback, compounded by a significant error from goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, whose misjudgment led to an own goal.

Auckland capitalized on their opportunities, scoring three more goals from just as many shots on target, establishing a commanding 4-0 lead by halftime. Italiano attempted a tactical shift by replacing Oluwayemi at the break, but it was too late to stop Auckland's dominant performance.

Following the match, Italiano, who had been leading the squad since April 2023, announced his resignation, expressing profound frustration over his team's ongoing struggles this season. Under his leadership, the team has been unable to secure a win in their last five matches, placing them 10th in the A-League standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)