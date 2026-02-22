Will Jacks Shines as England Clinch Victory Over Sri Lanka

Will Jacks showcased a stellar all-round performance to lead England to a 51-run victory against Sri Lanka in a tense Super Eight contest at the Twenty20 World Cup. The match, held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, saw Jacks contributing both with bat and ball in a thrilling encounter.

After Sri Lanka restricted England to a modest score of 146-9, Jacks stepped up with crucial lower-order runs and delivered an impressive bowling spell of 3-22, dismantling Sri Lanka's hopes with efficient precision. England's bowlers managed to dismiss the hosts for just 95 runs in 17 overs.

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka made a tactical choice to field first, which initially seemed successful as England faltered to 68-4 midway through their innings. However, the resilient English bowling unit turned the tide, with Jacks playing a key role in securing the decisive win.

