Left Menu

IGPL Drives Golf's Global Future with $100 Million Investment

The Indian Golf Premier League has secured a $100 million investment from ten franchise partners. This investment supports a long-term strategy to professionalize golf through tournaments and infrastructure development. The IGPL plans to hold events across India, Dubai, and Colombo, with future expansion in Africa and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:38 IST
IGPL Drives Golf's Global Future with $100 Million Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced a substantial $100 million capital injection from ten franchise partners on Monday. Each investor has pledged approximately $10 million over a decade, highlighting a major commitment to enhance and grow the sport.

This announcement follows the successful completion of IGPL's inaugural pro tour, comprising eleven 54-hole, mixed-gender, no-cut events. The tour spanned India, Dubai, and Colombo, with each tournament boasting a prize of ₹1.5 crore. More details on the league format, tournament schedule, and player auction will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks.

Beyond organizing tournaments, the IGPL aims to invest $250 million in developing golf infrastructure, targeting tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas in India. The league's expansion plans envision establishing a presence in multiple countries across India, Africa, and the Middle East over the next four years, positioning itself as a transformative force in global golf.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

 India
2
Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

 India
3
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

 Global
4
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026