IGPL Drives Golf's Global Future with $100 Million Investment

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced a substantial $100 million capital injection from ten franchise partners on Monday. Each investor has pledged approximately $10 million over a decade, highlighting a major commitment to enhance and grow the sport.

This announcement follows the successful completion of IGPL's inaugural pro tour, comprising eleven 54-hole, mixed-gender, no-cut events. The tour spanned India, Dubai, and Colombo, with each tournament boasting a prize of ₹1.5 crore. More details on the league format, tournament schedule, and player auction will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks.

Beyond organizing tournaments, the IGPL aims to invest $250 million in developing golf infrastructure, targeting tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas in India. The league's expansion plans envision establishing a presence in multiple countries across India, Africa, and the Middle East over the next four years, positioning itself as a transformative force in global golf.