Teeing Off: PGTI's '72 The League' Reshapes Golf with Dynamic Match-Play Format

72 The League, a new match-play golf tournament by PGTI, features six city franchises competing at Classic Golf and Country Club. Teams like Rajasthan Regals and Kolkata Classics will battle it out in unique formats like foursomes and fourballs. The event promotes strategic pairings and budding talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:41 IST
72 The League, a fresh and engaging team match-play tournament organized by PGTI, is set to energize the Indian golf scene as it kicks off at the Classic Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The event will highlight a reinvigorated match-play format with six city-based franchises on the field.

With teams such as the Rajasthan Regals and Kolkata Classics, the league promises thrilling golf action. Unlike traditional formats like the Ryder Cup, the tournament introduces two singles, two fourballs, and a foursome match in each round, demanding strategic team pairings and chemistry.

The league is not just about seasoned professionals but also rising stars. Talented young golfers like Kartik Singh and Pritish Singh Karayat are set to make an impact, representing the future of Indian golf. The unique format and dynamic team compositions put a spotlight on both experienced and emerging players.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

