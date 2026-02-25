Left Menu

Local Tennis Sensation Manas Dhamne Advances to Maha Open Quarterfinals

Local wildcard entrant Manas Dhamne advanced to the Maha Open ATP Challenger quarterfinals after opponent Ilya Ivashka retired injured. Dhamne will face Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic next. Other notable quarterfinalists include Alastair Gray and Federico Cina. Meanwhile, top seeds in doubles, including Indian pair Saketh Myneni and Digvijaypratap Singh, secured victories.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Local wildcard star Manas Dhamne secured a spot in the Maha Open ATP Challenger quarterfinals after Belarus' Ilya Ivashka retired from their match due to an injury while trailing 3-6. Dhamne now faces Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic in the next round.

Ajdukovic delivered an impressive upset over Portugal's fifth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Alastair Gray from Great Britain staged a comeback victory against third seed Ilia Simakin with scores of 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, while Italy's Federico Cina triumphed over Japan's Yuta Shimizu 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles action, top seeds Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski overcame their Swiss-Korean opponents 7-6(5), 6-2. Indian duo Saketh Myneni and Digvijaypratap Singh also advanced, defeating Japanese competitors 6-3, 6-3. Other successful duos included Jay Clarke with Michael Geerts and the pair of Ryuki Matsuda and Ilia Simakin.

