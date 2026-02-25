Local Tennis Sensation Manas Dhamne Advances to Maha Open Quarterfinals

Local wildcard star Manas Dhamne secured a spot in the Maha Open ATP Challenger quarterfinals after Belarus' Ilya Ivashka retired from their match due to an injury while trailing 3-6. Dhamne now faces Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic in the next round.

Ajdukovic delivered an impressive upset over Portugal's fifth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Alastair Gray from Great Britain staged a comeback victory against third seed Ilia Simakin with scores of 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, while Italy's Federico Cina triumphed over Japan's Yuta Shimizu 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles action, top seeds Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski overcame their Swiss-Korean opponents 7-6(5), 6-2. Indian duo Saketh Myneni and Digvijaypratap Singh also advanced, defeating Japanese competitors 6-3, 6-3. Other successful duos included Jay Clarke with Michael Geerts and the pair of Ryuki Matsuda and Ilia Simakin.

(With inputs from agencies.)