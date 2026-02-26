Left Menu

Hilary Knight: Championing Women's Achievements Over Distasteful Remarks

Hilary Knight, captain of the U.S. women's ice hockey team, criticized President Trump's remarks after the men's gold medal win, emphasizing the importance of celebrating women's achievements at the Olympics. Despite the White House invitation, the team chose to focus on their successes, including Knight's record-breaking Olympic performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:02 IST
Hilary Knight, the captain of the U.S. women's ice hockey team, did not shy away from expressing her disappointment with President Donald Trump's remarks following the U.S. men's ice hockey gold medal win. Trump's comments, made during a celebratory call in the men's locker room, suggested inviting the women's team to the State of the Union might otherwise lead to his impeachment.

Trump's attempt at humor overshadowed the significant achievements of the women's team at the Winter Olympics, said Knight in a statement to ESPN. The White House has yet to comment on the issue, while the women's team has declined the invitation to the State of the Union due to pre-existing commitments, opting instead to highlight their historic accomplishments.

Knight emphasized the focus should remain on the athletes' hard-fought successes, citing her team's three gold medals and her personal record-breaking performance. In a spectacular play, Knight deflected a crucial shot, setting the stage for a Team USA victory, further solidifying her legacy in Olympic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

