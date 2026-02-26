High-Voltage Drama and Accusations: The Himachal-Delhi Police Standoff Unfolds

A dramatic standoff unfolded in the early hours of Thursday between Himachal and Delhi Police forces. A Delhi Police team, tasked with transferring three Youth Congress activists, found themselves in a jurisdictional gridlock when intercepted by Himachal Police.

The Delhi team, accused of kidnapping, faced multiple detentions despite possessing transit remand granted by an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. Their journey was hindered by claims of procedural lapses and an ongoing investigation into their alleged actions.

With allegations of illegal detention, missing documentation, and seemingly contradictory legal interpretations, the situation turned into a high-stakes drama. The incident disrupted commuters and highlighted the intricate challenges of interstate law enforcement relations.