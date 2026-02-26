Billionaire Battle for IPL: Blitzer vs. Glazer
Billionaire David Blitzer is competing against Manchester United's Avram Glazer and other investors to acquire a majority stake in two Indian Premier League cricket teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. The rapidly appreciating value of IPL franchises is intensifying the competition among global investors.
As the inquiry intensifies, insiders revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru is valued at $1.8 billion, though the franchise, along with Rajasthan Royals, has refrained from commenting. Meanwhile, Blitzer, a titan in the sports world with interests in NBA and NHL teams, is taking calculated steps to expand his global sports investment footprint.
The IPL's booming valuation, recorded at $18.5 billion last year by the investment bank Houlihan Lokey, is attracting substantial interest. With final bids set for mid-March, the competition for ownership stakes is heating up, promising significant shifts in the landscape of the lucrative cricket league.