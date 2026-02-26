Billionaire Battle for IPL: Blitzer vs. Glazer

In the latest development in the sports investment realm, billionaire David Blitzer is eyeing a majority stake in an Indian Premier League cricket team, specifically targeting Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. The move places him in direct competition with Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer and notable Indian billionaires.

As the inquiry intensifies, insiders revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru is valued at $1.8 billion, though the franchise, along with Rajasthan Royals, has refrained from commenting. Meanwhile, Blitzer, a titan in the sports world with interests in NBA and NHL teams, is taking calculated steps to expand his global sports investment footprint.

The IPL's booming valuation, recorded at $18.5 billion last year by the investment bank Houlihan Lokey, is attracting substantial interest. With final bids set for mid-March, the competition for ownership stakes is heating up, promising significant shifts in the landscape of the lucrative cricket league.