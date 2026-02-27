Left Menu

Haryana Athletes Neglected: Vinesh Phogat Criticizes Government's Lack of Support

Olympic medalist and politician Vinesh Phogat criticizes the Haryana government for inadequate support to athletes. Despite Haryana's significant contribution to India's Olympic medal tally, Phogat claims facilities are lacking, many coaching posts are unfilled, and sports infrastructure is poor, contributing to tragic incidents among young players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:44 IST
Haryana Athletes Neglected: Vinesh Phogat Criticizes Government's Lack of Support
Vinesh Phogat
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has openly criticized the Haryana government, claiming it expects medals from its athletes but fails to provide necessary facilities. Phogat, a Congress MLA, voiced her concerns during a session in the Haryana Assembly, emphasizing the discrepancy between expectations and support provided to athletes.

Despite Haryana's notable contribution to India's Olympic success, with 24 medals from 2008 to 2024 and leading in national medal counts, Phogat highlighted that the state's sports facilities remain inadequate. She pointed out that most of the 1,584 coaching positions are vacant, and athletes rely on private coaching and resources.

Phogat further alleged misinformation from Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, regarding support for athletes. She condemned the government's delayed cash awards and negligible focus on sports in official addresses, while mentioning recent tragic deaths of young basketball players, reflecting poorly on the state's sporting infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
2
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
3
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global
4
Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Combat Transnational Financial Crimes

Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Combat Transnational Financial Crimes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026