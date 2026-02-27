Haryana Athletes Neglected: Vinesh Phogat Criticizes Government's Lack of Support

Olympic wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has openly criticized the Haryana government, claiming it expects medals from its athletes but fails to provide necessary facilities. Phogat, a Congress MLA, voiced her concerns during a session in the Haryana Assembly, emphasizing the discrepancy between expectations and support provided to athletes.

Despite Haryana's notable contribution to India's Olympic success, with 24 medals from 2008 to 2024 and leading in national medal counts, Phogat highlighted that the state's sports facilities remain inadequate. She pointed out that most of the 1,584 coaching positions are vacant, and athletes rely on private coaching and resources.

Phogat further alleged misinformation from Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, regarding support for athletes. She condemned the government's delayed cash awards and negligible focus on sports in official addresses, while mentioning recent tragic deaths of young basketball players, reflecting poorly on the state's sporting infrastructure.

