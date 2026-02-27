McLaren Gears Up for Defensive Start in New F1 Era
McLaren will approach the new Formula One season defensively as they aim for another constructors' title amidst stiff competition from Ferrari and Mercedes. Team boss Andrea Stella emphasized the importance of development as the series enters a new engine era, promising significant regulatory changes and challenges.
Formula One team McLaren will begin the season defensively despite reigning as champions, according to team boss Andrea Stella. Competitors Ferrari and Mercedes are expected to lead. McLaren clinched both titles last year after ending Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance.
The team is aiming for their third consecutive constructors' title, building on a strong performance during testing in Bahrain and Barcelona. Stella highlighted improved reliability and speed as positive outcomes from their preparations. British driver Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri share optimism ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.
As F1 transitions into a new era, significant engine regulation shifts and increased electrical elements pose challenges. Some fans express concerns about changes affecting racing dynamics. Stella stressed the importance of retaining the sport's excitement and clarity for fans, ensuring competition remains alive on the track.
