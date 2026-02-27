Left Menu

Brian Bennett's Unbeaten Knock: A Spark Amidst Zimbabwe's T20 Struggle

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett fell short of a T20 World Cup century, scoring 97 not out in a losing effort against India. Despite a tough chase and loss, Bennett highlighted learning and positives from Zimbabwe's Super 8 experience, aiming to improve for future games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Brian Bennett, Zimbabwe's opener, delivered a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, scoring an impressive 97 not out. Despite his efforts, Zimbabwe fell to India, who achieved a daunting 256 for four in their innings, leaving Zimbabwe to finish at 184 for six.

Bennett expressed mixed feelings about falling three runs short of his century. He emphasized the importance of team dynamics and adapting strategies, stating, 'Cricket is just like that sometimes. I'm not always going to get to that landmark. Just grateful for today, to get out there and put on a good innings.'

Despite the defeat, Bennett and Zimbabwe's squad remain optimistic, drawing valuable insights from their maiden Super 8 participation. With an impending match against South Africa, Bennett noted, 'We've learnt a lot from the last two games... it's mainly about learning and looking where we can improve.'

