Pakistan's Last Hope: A High-Stakes Showdown in T20 World Cup

Pakistan faces a challenging scenario in the T20 World Cup as they gear up for a critical match against Sri Lanka. Their fate is not entirely in their hands, however, as they must rely on England to defeat New Zealand by a wide margin.

Pakistan's journey in this tournament has been tumultuous, with batsman Sahibzada Farhan standing out as the only consistent performer. The team's third-place standing is perilous, given their meager points and negative net run rate.

Sri Lanka, already out of the semifinal race, will aim for a consolation victory. Their recent performances have disappointed, especially after initially raising fan expectations. Both teams will play for pride and the chance to end their campaigns on a high note.