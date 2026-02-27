Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India
Australia chased down India's target of 251 in the second women's ODI, securing victory with a total of 252 for 5 wickets in just 36.1 overs. Outstanding performances from Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield led to Australia's win against India here on Friday.
In a thrilling second women's ODI, held on Friday, Australia clinched victory against India with a decisive performance. Opting to bowl first, Australia restricted India Women to 251 runs for 9 wickets.
India's innings featured contributions from Pratika Rawal, who scored 52 runs, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who added 54 runs. Despite these efforts, disciplined Australian bowling managed to keep the innings under control.
Chasing 252, Australia showcased remarkable batting, with Phoebe Litchfield scoring 80 and Georgia Voll anchoring the innings with a century. Their commanding batting allowed Australia to reach the target in 36.1 overs, losing just five wickets.
