Left Menu

Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

Australia chased down India's target of 251 in the second women's ODI, securing victory with a total of 252 for 5 wickets in just 36.1 overs. Outstanding performances from Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield led to Australia's win against India here on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:17 IST
Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling second women's ODI, held on Friday, Australia clinched victory against India with a decisive performance. Opting to bowl first, Australia restricted India Women to 251 runs for 9 wickets.

India's innings featured contributions from Pratika Rawal, who scored 52 runs, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who added 54 runs. Despite these efforts, disciplined Australian bowling managed to keep the innings under control.

Chasing 252, Australia showcased remarkable batting, with Phoebe Litchfield scoring 80 and Georgia Voll anchoring the innings with a century. Their commanding batting allowed Australia to reach the target in 36.1 overs, losing just five wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026